SUNY Fredonia plans Fall semester return to full in-person instruction

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The State University of New York at Fredonia announced Wednesday their intention to resume full in-person instruction at the Chautauqua County campus come August.

The university plans its return to a “familiar setting” to include full in-person instruction and extracurricular activities beginning Fall 2021. They note all plans are contingent on guidance from New York State, SUNY and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement from SUNY Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison, he details the prospect of “better days ahead” as cases of coronavirus drop in the region and more COVID-19 vaccines are approved.

“We are excited for the prospect of students returning to the classroom, to clubs and organizations, and to musical, theatre, and athletic events that make Fredonia vibrant and exciting,” said Kolison.