SUNY launches advocate fellowship for recent grads to create policies that help students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras launched on Friday SUNY’s first-ever Student Advocate Fellowship Program to recruit recent SUNY graduates and current seniors to join SUNY’s executive leadership team. The hope is that the recent grads will help develop student-driven policies across the 64 campuses.

The Student Advocate Fellow will act as an advisor to Chancellor Malatras and other executive leaders on some of the important issues in higher education, including but not limited to:

Affordability

Access

Academic quality and success

Racial and social justice

Mental health services

Resources for students with disabilities

Food insecurity

The Student Advocate Fellow will report directly to SUNY Student Advocate and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs John Graham and serve a two year appointment. The application process will be unveiled at a later date for those who are interested.