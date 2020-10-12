SUNY launches funding program for teams developing PPE technology

UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced the SUNY Prepare Innovation and Internship Program on Monday. The SUNY system is now accepting applications for the new grant program, which supports students and faculty producing personal protective equipment.

“SUNY students and faculty have been among New York’s leaders in the production of lifesaving PPE and other technologies—keeping essential frontline workers protected through this pandemic,” Malatras said. “Now that we are in the fall and seeing what is happening across the nation and in certain hot spots across New York with a higher number of COVID cases, PPE and other innovations to combat COVID-19 continue to be in high demand. These innovations will help not only with combating COVID, but other future infectious diseases.”

Initially announced by Malatras in August, the program launched with $100,000 in seed funding. Awards of up to $10,000 will support 10 or more projects developing innovations or improvements to the design or production of infectious disease-fighting technology or products.

Submissions through an online form at the Provosts Office are due November 15. The first grants will be awarded on December 15. Eligible projects will focus on:

Novel and alternative PPE

Creative devices, technologies, or designs to reduce use of high-touch areas

Environmentally sustainable sanitization

Arts, messages, and technologies for effective social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand sanitizing

Strategies to raise awareness of public health protective measures

The program is designed to provide real-life, hands-on applied learning experiences for students while simultaneously helping to save lives during this—or the next—pandemic. The program encourages ideas for non-technological solutions. Malatras kicked off the initiative alongside SUNY Polytechnic Institute with Interim President Grace Wang during a tour of the SUNY Poly Utica campus on Monday.

