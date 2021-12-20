ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State University of New York Board of Trustees has named current SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley as interim chancellor. This comes after SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced his resignation amid controversy earlier in December.

“SUNY has a long and rich history of providing students the opportunity and access to the highest quality education at our premier colleges and research institutions, and President Stanley is the right educator at the right time to lead this prestigious university system,” said SUNY Board Chairman Dr. Merryl H. Tisch. “With President Stanley’s decades of leadership, commitment to academic excellence, and her unwavering support for students, she is well-positioned to serve our 64 campuses with a proven record of accomplishments, integrity, and intellect.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said it is launching a global search in January 2022 for the permanent SUNY chancellor. They plan to work with an executive search firm to identify and recruit potential candidates, review the qualifications of applicants and verify credentials.

Stanley has been the President of SUNY Oswego for 25 years. She will step down on December 31.

“During my tenure at SUNY, I have had the great pleasure of collaborating with exemplary leaders at all levels throughout our system, and it is an incredible honor to continue that work with the SUNY Board of Trustees and our campus presidents. I do not take lightly our responsibility to make sure we are providing a safe and welcoming environment that allows our students to grow academically and provide the foundation to pursue and reach their goals and dreams. During this leadership transition, their success will be my highest priority, and I look forward to leading this great university system to new heights,” said Stanley.

Malatras’ last day is January 14, 2022. Stanley will begin serving as interim chancellor on January 15.

You can read more about Stanley on the SUNY Oswego website.