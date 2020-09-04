SUNY Oneonta reports 507 total COVID-19 cases

ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Oneonta says the total number of community members infected with COVID-19 to 507. As of Thursday afternoon, they received screening results with 118 more positive tests.

The school says that 117 positive students are currently in isolation on campus, and an additional 46 students are quarantined on campus waiting for results.

About 3,000 students and employees have been tested since last Friday. Campus officials say they’re working closely with local and state health departments on retesting any students remaining on campus “until they are COVID-free.”

LATEST STORIES: