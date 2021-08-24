SUNY Oswego mandates students to get vaccinated by September 27

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a letter sent to students and also tweeted out Tuesday, SUNY Oswego has mandated all students with “any physical presence on campus” complete the vaccination process by Monday, September 27, 2021, or they will be “unenrolled and will no longer have access to campus activities, services” etc…
SUNY Oswego is providing the vaccine to their students on campus in the Swetman Gymnasium in an effort to get their students vaccinated.
To receive a medicial or religious exemption, a student must complete the necessary paperwork and turn it into the University by August 27, 2021.
Below is the complete letter sent out by SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley:
Dear SUNY Oswego Students,
With SUNY’s COVID-19 vaccination policy now in place, all SUNY Oswego students who have any physical presence on campus—including students residing off-campus and coming to campus for class, activities, meeting up with friends/professors or any reason—MUST COMPLETE A FULL VACCINE SERIES (receive two doses for a two-dose series and one dose for a one-dose series) BY MONDAY, SEPT. 27, 2021.
ANY STUDENT WHO FAILS TO COMPLY WILL BE UNENROLLED and will no longer have access to any in-person campus activities, services, or resources including all Internet services sponsored by the college.
So get vaccinated now! Get your first dose of the vaccine by Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 so you can be in compliance with this new state mandate. The Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are all acceptable vaccines in complying with this state mandate.
SUNY Oswego is currently providing the COVID vaccine to all our students on campus at our Vaccination Center in Swetman Gymnasium. Visit our Vaccination Center website to view dates, times and type of vaccines being offered on-campus to all students. Or to find a COVID-19 vaccine site near you, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search.
Medical or Religious Exemptions
Any student may request an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination requirements on the basis of a medical or religious exemption. To receive an exemption, a student must meet very specific criteria. Students should submit their request for an exemption by completing and uploading an exemption request form located within the Medicat Patient Portal. ALL EXEMPTION REQUEST FORMS MUST BE RECEIVED BY FRIDAY, AUG. 27. Exemption requests received after this date will not be considered.
Submit Proof of Vaccination
Submit your COVID vaccine record within the Medicat patient portal (https://oswego.medicatconnect.com/). Instructions on how to submit your records are provided at this link on the Oswego Forward website.
Thank you for doing the right thing to protect yourselves, your friends and families, and the SUNY Oswego campus community. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines and how you can continue to play a vital role in ensuring our campus provides a safe learning environment for all, visit Know Your Vax.
Sincerely,
Deborah F. Stanley
President