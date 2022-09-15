UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The U.S. News & World Report has ranked SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) 9th in its “Best Regional Universities-North” category for academic strength, affordability, low student debt, supporting veterans, and continued focus on upward social mobility.

SUNY Poly increased its ranking in numerous categories including graduation rate, which helped it advance three spots from last year. Additionally, the university was ranked 2nd in the “Top Public Schools” for the fourth year straight, 3rd in “Best Colleges for Veterans”, is in the top 20 for “Top Public Schools”, and in the top 50 for “Best Value Schools.”

“Such strong recognition of SUNY Poly’s academic offerings and affordability by U.S. News & World Report is a meaningful reaffirmation of the hands-on academic experience SUNY Poly students receive, made possible by the dedication of our faculty and staff,” said Dr. Tod A. Laursen, SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President. “Once again, SUNY Poly’s U.S. News & World Report rankings shine a light on the excellent educational value students discover when they come here, providing a platform for a lifetime of success and upward mobility.”

The institution was also honored on other lists including “A+ Schools for B Students,” and “Least Debt,” a category highlighting educational institutions whose students have the “lightest debt loads” post-graduation, and 16th in “Top Performers on Social Mobility” showing the institute’s focus on providing educational opportunities and access for students of all backgrounds through its ‘Educational Opportunity Program’ (EOP).

“The 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report rankings provide insight into the quality of SUNY Poly’s education which places students on a strong track to pursue and obtain meaningful careers,” said SUNY Poly’s Interim Provost Dr. Zora Thomova. “SUNY Poly continues to offer a wide range of educational programs in relevant subjects via our partnerships and flexible online degree programs, and we are proud to offer these opportunities which are also, importantly, highly affordable.”

