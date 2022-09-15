UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The U.S. News & World Report has ranked SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) 9th in its “Best Regional Universities-North” category for academic strength, affordability, low student debt, supporting veterans, and continued focus on upward social mobility.
SUNY Poly increased its ranking in numerous categories including graduation rate, which helped it advance three spots from last year. Additionally, the university was ranked 2nd in the “Top Public Schools” for the fourth year straight, 3rd in “Best Colleges for Veterans”, is in the top 20 for “Top Public Schools”, and in the top 50 for “Best Value Schools.”
“Such strong recognition of SUNY Poly’s academic offerings and affordability by U.S. News & World Report is a meaningful reaffirmation of the hands-on academic experience SUNY Poly students receive, made possible by the dedication of our faculty and staff,” said Dr. Tod A. Laursen, SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President. “Once again, SUNY Poly’s U.S. News & World Report rankings shine a light on the excellent educational value students discover when they come here, providing a platform for a lifetime of success and upward mobility.”
The institution was also honored on other lists including “A+ Schools for B Students,” and “Least Debt,” a category highlighting educational institutions whose students have the “lightest debt loads” post-graduation, and 16th in “Top Performers on Social Mobility” showing the institute’s focus on providing educational opportunities and access for students of all backgrounds through its ‘Educational Opportunity Program’ (EOP).
“The 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report rankings provide insight into the quality of SUNY Poly’s education which places students on a strong track to pursue and obtain meaningful careers,” said SUNY Poly’s Interim Provost Dr. Zora Thomova. “SUNY Poly continues to offer a wide range of educational programs in relevant subjects via our partnerships and flexible online degree programs, and we are proud to offer these opportunities which are also, importantly, highly affordable.”
Full list: SUNY Poly has received numerous recent high rankings for its affordability and value
- U.S. News & World Report’s “2022 Best Online Program” rankings listed the top online colleges and university programs in the nation. Of the ranked institutions, SUNY Poly’s online master’s program in Network and Computer Security: Cybersecurity ranked in the top 50 in the U.S. at 48th.
- Yahoo! Finance and GoBankingRates selected SUNY Poly as the “Most Affordable College in New York State 2020-2021.”
- SUNY Poly is ranked #31 in the nation for “Best Value Colleges & Universities for 2022” by College Consensus.
- ZDNet ranked SUNY Poly in the top ten for “Best online colleges in New York 2022.”
- EDsmart selected SUNY Poly as the #3 “Best Accredited Online College in New York” for 2022.
- Phi Theta Kappa recognized 171 colleges including SUNY Poly for exemplary transfer pathways. This “Transfer Honor Roll” is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students.
- Princeton Review selected SUNY Poly for its unranked list of “Best Online Nursing School Master’s Programs,” joining only 189 other institutions from around the nation receiving this recognition.
- Fortune ranked SUNY Poly #27 in the nation for “2022 Top Rated Online MBA Programs.”
- SUNY Poly ranked in the Top 20 for “Best Online MSN Nurse Educator Degrees 2022 in the Nation” by Top RN to BSN.
- ZDNet ranked SUNY Poly in the Top 20 in the nation for “Best Online Master’s in Accounting 2021.”
- Make: Newsweek recognized SUNY Poly as one of the “Best Maker Schools 2021” after these publications received nominations from a “unique global community of makers, educators, and Maker Faire leaders.” SUNY Poly was identified among only 200 other colleges and universities in the world, and the only SUNY school to be nominated.