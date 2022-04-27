ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, April 25th, engineering students from SUNY Polytechnic institute placed 2nd at the ‘2022 NYS CREATE Symposium’ in Albany.

Colleges and businesses from across the state included the College of New York/Goodwill Industries of Greater New York & Northern New Jersey Inc, Manhattan College/Cerebral Palsy Associations of New York State, New York Institute of Technology/AHRC Nassau, SUNY Albany/Center for Disability Services, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute/Arc Oneida-Lewis.

SUNY Poly’s team worked in partnership with the Arc Oneida-Lewis chapter and won $10,000 dollars for their ‘Slate Cleaning and Packaging Project’. The project improves the process used by Arc workers to wash and package slate rock that first comes from a local quarry, and that is then used to make cutting boards.





The old process required workers to wash the heavy slate by hand several times with slippy cleaning oils before being shipped out. Reducing manual labor, draining excess cleaning oil, and limiting workplace hazards were the project’s main goals.

The new system uses a device that re-locates the slate and heavy buckets of cleaning liquid more easily and safely for the workers. This allows them to be more independent and efficient at their jobs.

The $10,000 prize money will be split between the students, SUNY Poly, and Arc Oneida-Lewis.