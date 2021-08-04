SUNY Potsdam awarded over $370K to study Earth’s climate history

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York at Potsdam will receive $370,113 from the National Science Foundation of Earth Sciences Grant.

The money from the grant will allow students to gain valuable hands-on laboratory experience while studying the earth’s climate history. The project will also help undergraduates understand the effects of sea level changes.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said she was looks forward to the affect the program will have on the community.

“I am proud to announce these taxpayer dollars are returning to my district for SUNY Potsdam and their research pursuits,” Stefanik said in a press release. “We are fortunate in the North Country to be home to a number of great Universities and research institutions who make significant scientific contributions. I look forward to seeing the impact this important funding will have, and I will continue to advocate for federal grants like this one that have real impacts on my district.”