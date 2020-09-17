SUNY Schenectady culinary arts students offer curbside pickup

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady’s chefs in training are cooking up meals to go for lunch and dinner through a new takeout model of service. The Culinary Arts program is using this model to adapt to the evolving business model caused by the pandemic.

The College’s Casola Dining Room, operated by the School of Hotel, Culinary Arts and Tourism, has been a popular dining spot in the Capital Region with students and faculty preparing and serving lunch and evening meals.

The College decided to change it up this year under a new name, “Casola Curbside,” the contactless takeout service featuring three-course meals and cuisine unique to regions across the United States.

“Since the pandemic began, our students and faculty, like those at colleges and universities across the country, have had to adapt to a new reality, and they have truly brought out the best in one another so that the educational process has not skipped a beat,” Dr.Steady Moono said. “Our Culinary Arts students and faculty are a shining example of this as they have worked hard to reconfigure Culinary Arts labs and kitchens to allow for social distancing and adjusted to other proper safety measures, all while continuing a tradition of academic excellence and offering delicious meals for our community.”

Lunch will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and dinner will be available on Wednesdays, with each order available for $22.

The College is also offering “Van Curler To Go,” with themed meals available on select Tuesdays for dinner and select Wednesdays for lunch.

