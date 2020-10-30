SUNY to develop plan to increase diversity, equity and combat racial inequality

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Friday that SUNY will develop a systemwide action plan to bring more diversity, equity and inclusion to its 64 campuses.

The plan will be completed by the end of January 2021. The goals of the plan include:

Assessment of racial equity gaps across SUNY

Curriculum development towards racial equity and literacy

Review of the Chief Diversity Officer’s role on every campus

Increasing diversity: Hiring: administrators, faculty, and professional staff College Council representation

Prior learning and transfer credits, and

Improving campus life: Expanded leadership institutes modeled off of the SUNY Hispanic Leadership Institute More inclusive clubs, and Increased access through seamless pathways, Early College High School, and expanded Educational Opportunity Program



The plan will also examine the connections between historical racism and today’s structural inequities and uncover solutions within higher education.

Feedback and additional proposals may be submitted here by December 1.

