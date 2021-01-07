SUNY Upstate Medical University begins administering second round of COVID-19 vaccines

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced that SUNY Upstate Medical University has begun administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline personnel. They distributed 100% of their first round of vaccines after receiving its first three deliveries last month.

Frontline healthcare personnel across SUNY’s three university medical hubs are now receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to Upstate Medical, which began the second dose on Monday, Stony Brook University Hospital began administering the second dose on Wednesday, and SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University began administering their second dose on Tuesday when it announced that it used 100% of its vaccine allotment.

In accordance with guidance issued by the New York State Department of Health, Upstate Medical, Downstate Medical, and Stony Brook University Hospital vaccinations are being provided to healthcare personnel at high risk for transmitting or becoming infected with the virus.

SUNY Upstate Medical University President Mantosh Dewan, M.D., said, “Upstate Medical University was thrilled to begin administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to members of our Phase 1A staff Jan. 4. It is critical that we keep our frontline workers—especially those treating COVID-positive patients—safe, healthy, protected and working, and the two-part vaccine will help us do that. We are working diligently to vaccinate as many of our own staff as quickly as possible—while also serving as the hub for a five-county region—in order to curb the virus and protect our staff and the larger community.”

During a visit to Upstate Medical, Chancellor Malatras met with President Mantosh Dewan, Upstate University Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Corona, and healthcare personnel to discuss the vaccination distribution process, as well as Upstate Medical’s COVID-19 test, which was recently named most accurate saliva test in the world by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The test detects the UK strain of the virus, which experts believe is markedly more contagious and was discovered in Saratoga County earlier this week.