Superintendent helps woman deliver baby on side of highway

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Department of Transportation superintendent is being called a hero after he helped a woman deliver a baby on the side of Interstate 20 in Brandon on Monday.
Wayne Evans said he was working a lane closure when a vehicle approached him. Two women jumped out and told him their friend was in labor, and they were not going to make it to the hospital.
With only a first aid kit, Evans rushed to their aid. In a matter of one to two minutes, he helped deliver the woman’s baby boy.
“I was in the Marine Corps, and I do have some type of training, as far as medical situations. I was never taught that particular situation, but I was able to put that training in affect and kept calm and keep the ladies calm and do whatever I had to do,” explained Evans.
Evans said he doesn’t see himself as a hero and that he’s the type of person who will always help those in need.
