SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Support local arts programs with the Landmark Theatre’s Spring Champagne Tour!

Come and visit the Landmark Theatre on Thursday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m. for a champagne tour bringing you through the theater’s halls and history while drinking a complimentary glass of champagne and supporting local arts.

Explore the rich history of the beloved theatre and learn about Landmark’s mission to bring entertainment and excitement into the community.

Tickets are $50 and all proceeds will go to Landmark’s Improving Arts Access Fund, which supports initiatives, programs, and projects that make the arts accessible to everyone in our community.

You can buy tickets online at Ticketmaster.

By purchasing a ticket, guests can sip on champagne, explore the historic theatre, and feel good about themselves as they are contributing to sending high school students to see the broadway play, ‘DEAR EVAN HANSEN.’