Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the third day of her confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 14, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents and made it plain that openly gay and lesbian teachers weren’t welcome in the classroom.

The policies that discriminated against LGBTQ people and their children were in place for years at Trinity Schools Inc., which is affiliated with the insular community People of Praise.

The Associated Press spoke with more than two dozen people who said the community’s teachings have been consistent for decades, holding that homosexuality is an abomination against God, sex should occur only within marriage, and marriage should only be between a man and a woman.

The Senate is on track to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court by Monday, charging toward a rare weekend session as Republicans push past procedural steps to install President Donald Trump’s pick before Election Day.

