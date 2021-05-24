Survey: NYers favor making “alcohol-to-go” permanent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders with the New York Restaurant Association say a new survey shows a majority of New Yorkers want the alcohol take-out and delivery rule for restaurants to stay in effect, even after the pandemic ends.

Right now, that rule is set to expire on June 5. It’s already been extended several times.

The statewide poll involved 700 people and was done between May 14 and May 20.

Leaders with the New York Restaurant Association say the industry needs stability, and “alcohol-to-go” will help encourage a strong recovery.