LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George Central School District is seeking public input as it works to figure out its next school mascot and nickname. The school is one of many abandoning indigenous imagery and references, following a state mandate late last year.

Following a community meeting on Tuesday night, Lake George Jr. – Sr. High School has put out a survey and presentation for village and town community members and stakeholders who want a voice in the conversation to replace the current “Warriors.” The survey is up online now, and asks residents to make a three-way choice: Lakers, Georgians, or something else.

The choices and the reasons behind them were described in a presentation at Tuesday’s meeting. The school has worked with a committee of students to research Native American presence in the region’s history, as well as previous names the school has used. The “Lakers” name was found to have been used in the 1920s, followed by the “Georgians” in the 1940s.

If one of the two previous names gets the votes needed for a comeback, that name will be the new identity of Lake George. If the majority of students, faculty, and Lake George community members select the third option, it will be time to enter a new phase. The survey will remain open until the end of May, with results announced on June 5. A plan from there will be brought to the board of education on June 13.

Lake George isn’t the only one going through decision-making. Glens Falls has dropped the “Indians” in favor of the “Black Bears,” and Corinth has swapped from “Tomahawks” to “River Hawks.”

The village and town of Lake George sit on Mohawk, Haudenosaunee, Mohican, and Abenaki land, according to native-land.ca.