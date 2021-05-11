SU’s Autry selected for leadership program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Orange Nation has long been aware that longtime men’s basketball assistant coach Adrian Autry is one of the top assistants in the country; now Autry is getting recognized nationally.

Autry is one of 26 individuals selected to take part in the TopConnect Leadership Institute this month.

The institute takes top assistants and administrators from around the country and assists them in furthering their career path.

Autry, who joined Jim Boeheim’s staff in 2012, was a key contributor for Syracuse from 1990 to 1994, scoring 1,538 points, 631 assists and 237 steals.

According to a release sent by SU, “This year’s 26 participants include 13 coaches and 13 administrators. The program is conducted over four months and features symposiums with leadership discussions, activities and networking opportunities. Topics and sessions will include mock interviews, branding, crisis management, Myers Briggs evaluation and education, and an in-depth look at the search process.”

The program begins May 18.