SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Garrett Williams is the newest member of the Arizona Cardinals. He was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft, #72 overall.

Williams saw his NFL Draft stock take a hit after suffering a torn ACL last October. Despite the injury, Williams chose to leave college with eligibility remaining. The 22-year-old arrived at Syracuse in 2019 and chose to redshirt after appearing in only four games on special teams. After that, he developed into one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC. He was named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic in 2020.

Williams led the ACC in pass breakups in both 2020 and 2021 and closed out his career tied for eighth in program history with 23 pass breakups. He was a three-time All-ACC selection and was a team captain last season at Syracuse.