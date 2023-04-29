SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The wait is over for Matthew Bergeron. SU’s top offensive lineman has been selected in the 2nd round, 38th overall, by the Atlanta Falcons.

Scouts had been very high on Bergeron for the last couple of years. His versatility will allow him to play multiple positions in the NFL.

The native of Quebec became a starter at right tackle as a freshman at Syracuse and he remained in the starting lineup from there on out. Bergeron moved to left tackle during the 2020 season and finished his career at SU with 39 games started on the offensive line. He was a two-time All-ACC selection.