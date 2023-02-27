ROME, N.Y. (WSYR_TV) — Rome Police are looking for a suspect who is alleged to have intentionally set a building on fire for the second time in Rome, N.Y. on Sunday, February 25.

The Rome Police Department’s Patrol division responded to the reported fire on 410 North Madison Street at approximately 10:36 p.m. on Sunday.

Once Rome Police arrived, they learned the fire was intentionally set and police say this is the second time a fire was intentionally set at this building.

After the fire, the residence sustained minor damage to the outside of the building. There were no reported injuries.

Both cases of arson are being actively investigated and residents with personal video surveillance are encouraged to review their footage and contact the Rome Police Department with any suspicious findings at the numbers listed below.

If you should have any information about this case please contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or online.