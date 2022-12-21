SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the suspect connected to a fatal shooting in July was arraigned in the Schenectady County Court. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The indictment alleges that Buchanan shot and killed John Bass on July 1 following a physical altercation at the VibeZ bar. After the fight, Buchanan retrieved a gun from his car and fired one shot, killing Bass. He then fled the scene. Bass was pronounced deceased at the Ellis Hospital.

Buchanan was remanded without bail. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.