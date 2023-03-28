ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 61-year-old man is in custody after police said he barricaded himself in a room at Albany Medical Center Monday afternoon. Police said he was visiting his mother in the hospital.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Albany Med officials said the man threatened staff with weapons while visiting a relative on C-3 East. A Code Silver was issued, which is used when there is a potentially armed assailant in the hospital. Both the hospital and Albany Medical College went into lockdown.

“Immediately upon learning there might be an armed assailant in the hospital, we called a Code Silver between 2:30 and 3 p.m.,” VP of Communications and Marketing at Albany Medical Center Matt Markham said. “At that time, there were overhead announcements and robo calls made to all staff.”

Police responded and found the man barricaded in his 97-year-old mother’s room with a weapon that was determined to be a BB gun. He was taken into custody around 7:15 p.m., and the Code Silver was lifted.

“Our Emergency Services Team was utilized. During the operation, they did utilize a distractionary device known as a flash bang,” Albany Officer Steve Smith said. “That was used outside of the hospital. They entered the room and took this man into custody.”

Police said there was nothing to indicate this was a hostage situation as the suspect was in the room with his mother while she was being prepared to be transferred. They are working to determine what lead to the incident.

No other patients or staff were in danger during the incident. Albany Med said there are around 700 patients at the hospital on an average day.

The hospital was on diversion for about two hours, and outpatient appointments were canceled Monday afternoon. They will resume on Tuesday. The Emergency Department remained opened and accepted patients based on the severity of their condition.

The suspect’s identity is not being released, pending any charges. Police said he is being medically evaluated.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.