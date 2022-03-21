Springfield, MA — On Friday, Springfield Police observed two known subjects, 26-year-old Walter Jones and 25-year-old Melvin Rios traveling in a gray sedan with Vermont plates on Orchard Street. Detectives were following the car, when Rios, leaned out of the rear passenger window and fired approximately 11 rounds at the cruiser. No officers or police vehicles were struck but five assisting detectives were in the line of fire.

During a vehicle pursuit, a suspect threw a firearm out of the car window. The suspect vehicle was seen driving recklessly and at times went down the wrong way on city streets. Massachusetts State Police Air Wing assisted and maintained surveillance of the vehicle. Near the area of William Sand Jr. Road, three individuals got out of the car and fled on foot. Jones, who was driving, ended up crashing into a wall on the 1400 block of Bay Street and was arrested on the spot.

Rios was arrested on the 0-100 block of William Sands Jr. Road, and a female passenger was taken into custody but later released. The third suspect, 25-year-old Elijah Wheeler-Watson of Springfield, evaded police but was later identified and arrested in Clinton, MA on Monday.

Jones had an active extraditable arrest warrant in Vermont and an extensively violent history in Massachusetts. Jones is being charged with being a Fugitive from Justice on a Court Warrant, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Police, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.

Rios had a previous firearms conviction where he was sentenced to 90 days in 2021. Rios is being charged with seven counts of Armed Assault to Murder, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License second offense, Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way, two counts of Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License second offense, and Violation Firearm Surrender Order.

Wheeler-Watson is currently on Federal Probation and is being charged with Arrest Warrant, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Police, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License. Wheeler-Watson has connections to Vermont, he was arrested on a drug charge in 2019.

Springfield Police recovered three firearms.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood stated, “It does not go unnoticed that even during these times of negative police sentiment, the women and men of the Firearms Investigation Unit and entire SPD continue to risk their own lives and safety for those in our city. From what I can gather is that we came very dangerously close to losing our own lives during this operation. I am very grateful that no one was hurt, and it goes as another one of successful arrests of felons with guns who would undoubtedly kill or injure anyone in their way. I’d like to thank the Massachusetts State Police, its VFAS Unit, and the Clinton Police Department for their assistance and coordination with our Firearms Investigation and Warrant Apprehension Units.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “First, God Bless our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department. Police Superintendent Clapprood and I are relieved that no one was injured during this reckless and irresponsible incident where they could care less about the lives and safety of our officers or our residents. Their actions put everyone in serious danger and could have gotten someone killed. If these serious criminal actions with a disregard for human life don’t keep them locked up and off our streets, what will!”