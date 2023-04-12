(WSYR-TV) — 34-year-old Michael Davis, who abducted Tatiana David, of Ithaca, last week, which led to her death following a shootout with police, has been charged.

Davis, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, took the mother of his child, from her home on April 5, her 34th birthday.

New York State Police said a witness reported seeing a man forcing David into an SUV.

Virginia State Police have charged Davis with one count of abduction, a felony.

Davis is now in the custody of the Prince William County Adult Detention Center while still being treated at Inova Fairfax Hospital, according to State Police.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office.