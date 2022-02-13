Vermont State Police say they have found two suspects in Connecticut whom they accuse of abducting a New Haven resident. The two are charged with many crimes, including two counts of unlawful restraint in the 2nd degree, two counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult, four counts of identity theft, and grand larceny.

On February 3rd, VSP received a report that Elizabeth Petersen, 48, and Michael Perron, 51, both of New Britain, CT took a victim, whose identity has not been released, away from their residence in New Haven, VT.

Upon investigation, it was revealed the victim is considered a vulnerable adult by the Addison County Superior Court.

Police say Petersen and Perron took the victim without the consent of their legal guardians. Although it was believed the trio was in Connecticut, they could not be located, and the victim was subsequently considered to be missing.

While the victim was in the care of the suspects, Petersen is accused of forging several checks in the victim’s name and cashed them in various locations around New Haven. He also allegedly used the victim’s debit card to make purchases at these locations.

VSP also says that while in care of the suspects, the victim sustained a fall and serious bodily injury requiring hospitalization. Officers from the Southington Police Department in CT contacted the New Haven Barracks identifying the victim as the missing person.

The victim has since been returned safely to their New Haven residence, and is back in the care of their legal guardians.

On February 11th, Petersen and Perron were located in New Britain, CT, and the New Britain Police Department cited the pair on behalf of VSP to appear at the Addison County Superior Court in April.