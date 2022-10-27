BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson entered a not-guilty plea to his DWI charges after he appeared in Baldwinsville Village Court on Wednesday, October 26.

The judge also suspended Thomson’s license until further notice.

Thomson was put on paid administrative leave after he was arrested for driving drunk twice the legal limit earlier this month leaving the Baldwinsville homecoming football game where he was seen crowd surfing in the student section. The Board of Education’s investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Thomson and his attorney George Hildebrandt declined to comment while at the court appearance.

Thomson’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 16 at 4:30pm at the Baldwinsville Village Court.