GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Police Department is investigating a suspicious death as a result of a domestic-related incident on Thursday. Police say a 41-year-old male victim was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to a report, at about 1:45 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Western Turnpike for a domestic incident, where a man was found with serious injuries. Police said the man had later succumbed to these injuries.

Jason Seminary, 43, has been identified as a person of interest police said. Police ask if anyone knows his whereabouts or has any information about this incident, please contact First Sergeant Tom Funk at (518) 356-1501 ext.1043.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. This investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.