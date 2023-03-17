SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Clerk’s office wants residents to be made aware of suspicious mail that may make it to their homes.

The mail is asking for final demand payment for nonpayment of taxes to the State of New York or their property will be seized.

In the header of the correspondence, it states:

Tax Processing Unit

Internal Processing Service

Onondaga County County

Public Judgment Records

The suspicious mail as mentioned above. Courtesy of Onondaga County Clerk’s Office.

“I want the residents of Onondaga County to be aware that, Pending Lien Enforcements, Liverpool, NY, according to the return address on the mailing, is not related to the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office or any other department inside Onondaga County government to include Onondaga County Real Property Tax Services,” said Clerk Lisa Dell.

The County Clerk’s Office adds that there are misspelled words or poor grammar in these types of letters, which should cause you to question the legitimacy of them.

For example, using the word, “County”, twice in the letterhead.

If you receive anything in the mail about your property records that is concerning, Ms. Dell encourages you to contact her office at 315-435-2227 or email her at LisaDell@ongov.net.