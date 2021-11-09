SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens – A driver was severely injured in Queens late Monday night when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility police, according to the NYPD.

Police said the man, 32, was driving a Honda Pilot eastbound on Rockaway Boulevard, near 111th Street in the South Ozone Park area, when he lost control around 11:30 p.m.

The SUV slammed into a wooden utility pole, splitting the vehicle in half, authorities said.

An SUV was ripped in half when a driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole in South Ozone Park, Queens late Monday night, Nov. 8, 2021, police say. (PIX11 News)

The utility pole was visibly snapped toward the center, as well.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with severe injuries to his head and body, an NYPD spokesperson said early Tuesday.

He was the sole occupant of the car, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the scary crash, officials said.