ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Representative Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor on May 25. Upon Representative Delgado’s resignation from Congress, Governor Hochul will issue a proclamation declaring a special election that will align with the recently set August election date.

Representative Delgado grew up in Schenectady and lives in Rhinebeck with his wife, Lacey, and their twin eight-year-old sons, Maxwell and Coltrane. He attended Colgate University and earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford and later received a law degree from Harvard Law School.

Governor Hochul looks forward to working with Representative Delgado on critical issues such as education, affordable housing, and economic development and infrastructure. She believes that his experience in Washington will make him a key liaison to their Congressional Delegation.