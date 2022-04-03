SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Cole Swider will not be returning to Syracuse for his final year of eligibility. The veteran forward took to social media Sunday afternoon to say how much this year meant to him and that he’s ready to take his talents to the professional level and has signed with an agent.

The Villanova transfer averaged nearly 14 points a game this season and led the team in rebounds.

The Orange will now have to rely on Benny Williams, Jon Bol Ajak, Chris Bunch and Maliq Brown at the forward spot.