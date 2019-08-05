Sylvan Beach Boat Show & Sale being held on August 24th & 25th

Sylvan Beach Boat Show & Sale is being held on the Village Green on August 24th & 25th. The 2nd annual event is brought to you by The Sylvan Verona Beach Resort Association.



The Sylvan Beach Boat Show will showcase all-new models of power and sport boats, including cruisers, personal watercraft, and watercraft accessories. The show will feature the largest regional selection of watercraft on display on The Village Green. There will also be a variety of vendors with items for sale and on display.

Sylvan Beach is nestled on the eastern shore of Oneida Lake. Sylvan Beach is a resort community offering a full array of fun activities for every season. The lake is a popular location for walleye & bass fishing, boating, and swimming in the warmer months. Sylvan Beach is packed with fabulous restaurants, gift shops, rental cottages, marinas, camp grounds & an exciting amusement park.

Sylvan Beach is well known as a booming hotspot for nightlife, entertainment & events. Sylvan Beach has something for everyone day or night. Thank you for visiting our website. We invite you to visit and discover for yourselves all that we have to offer…great dining, family attractions, vibrant waterfront, weekend events and exciting nightlife.