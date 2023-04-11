SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Symphora, the fully professional orchestra serving Syracuse and Central New York, will be transporting Central New Yorkers to the magical land of Hogwarts next year opening with Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone in concert.

The concert, which is part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series from the Wizarding World and Warner Brothers, will be held at the Landmark Theatre on January 19, 2024, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 14.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster and the Landmark Theatre box office, at (315) 475-7979 for the 8:00 p.m. showing of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone in concert.

The concert will feature Symphoria in performing live, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing Symphoria perform John Williams’ unforgettable score live.

The Harry Potter Concert Series is a “unique and immersive experience that combines the magic of film with the enchanting power of live music. The series features the beloved Harry Potter films projected on a giant screen while a live symphony orchestra performs the unforgettable score composed by the legendary John Williams and later by Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, and Alexandre Desplat,” according to the website.

“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world, said Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. “It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Audiences of all ages can immerse themselves in the adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione as the live music adds a new dimension for Harry Potter fans.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film

Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films.

Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from The Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series

added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by

performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the

Wizarding World.”