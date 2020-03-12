Syracuse advances to ACC quarterfinals after defeating North Carolina 81-53

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange reacts following a play during their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With their season essentially on the line, the Syracuse men’s basketball team turned in possibly their best performance of the season on Wednesday to advance to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

From start to finish, the Orange were in control of the Tar Heels and defeated North Carolina 81-53 in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Paving the way for Syracuse on Wednesday was ACC leading scorer Elijah Hughes. The redshirt junior poured in 27 points shooting 9-for-20 from the field and 4-for-10 from three-point range.

Junior Bourama Sidibe continues to impress late in the season for Syracuse. Sidibe scored 12 points, missing only one shot from the field, and for the sixth game in a row, the junior grabbed double digit rebounds with 13.

Syracuse was out-rebounded by the Tar Heels 42-38, but besides that, the Orange dominated every other facet of the game, including the turnover battle. Syracuse swiped 11 steals and North Carolina turned it over a total of 18 times, while the Orange did a stellar job hanging onto the ball, only giving it away eight times.

The 2-3 zone of Syracuse held North Carolina to a dismal 2-for-16 shooting from three, and the Tar Heels only connected on a third of their total shots from the field. North Carolina freshman star Cole Anthony was held to only five points on Wednesday, his lowest scoring output of the season.

Syracuse hopes their performance on Wednesday continues into Thursday, as the Orange will take on Louisville in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The game is scheduled for a 9 p.m. tip-off. The only time the two schools met in the regular season, the Cardinals won 90-66.

LATEST STORIES: