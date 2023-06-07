SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse will host Colgate, the program’s most familiar foe, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the JMA Wireless Dome. It will be the 175th contest between the two schools on the hardwood.

The Syracuse-Colgate Series:

Syracuse has a 127-47 advantage in the all-time series with the Raiders.

The Orange built a 54-game winning streak versus Colgate, but the Raiders ended that in 2021-22.

Colgate won its second straight against Syracuse last November by beating the Orange, 80-68.

The two teams met for the first time on Jan. 15, 1902.

Colgate is coming off a 26-9 campaign that featured a third straight Patriot League Championship and NCAA Tournament berth. Matt Langel is the winningest coach in Raider history.

Adrian Autry, a former standout player and associate head coach with the Orange, enters his first year in charge of the Syracuse program. The Orange were 17-15 a season ago in the last year of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure. The Orange return starting forwards Benny Williams (7.2 ppg., 4.1 rpg.), a junior, and sophomore Chris Bell (6.6 ppg.), and All-ACC Freshman Team honoree Judah Mintz (16.3 ppg., 4.6 apg.).