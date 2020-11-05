Syracuse Christmas tree, plans for virtual tree lighting take shape

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the day after Election Day, but Syracuse is already getting ready for the Christmas holiday.

Workers on Wednesday began setting up the city’s 40-foot artificial Christmas tree at Clinton Square in downtown.

Typically, the city hosts a big event on the Friday after Thanksgiving featuring music and other activities for its annual tree lighting event. But thanks to COVID-19, that big event will not be happening.

Mayor Ben Walsh and representatives of Cumulus media unveiled details of a virtual “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting ceremony. “With the disruption presented by COVID-19, this year, more than ever, our community needs a way to celebrate our annual tree lighting in Clinton Square. I want to thank Cumulus Media for stepping forward and helping us keep this Christmas tree lighting tradition alive. Cumulus is working with our team in Parks and Recreation to create a program that will be a memorable experience for people in a safe and entertaining way this year,” said Mayor Walsh. “Home for the Holidays will, once again, showcase our community, its diversity and the holiday spirit that radiates across the City during this time of year.”

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, and you will be able to watch it on the city’s YouTube channel.

There will be virtual entertainment including:

AJR

Shaed

Latin/Soul Trombone Player Melissa Gardiner

TrumpTight 315

Syracuse City Ballet

There will also be a number of special appearances from local performance groups.

The Clinton Square skating rink will be open, weather permitting, but by reservation only.

