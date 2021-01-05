Syracuse City School District superintendent explains extension of online learning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse City School District students will be learning from home instead of a classroom for at least two weeks due to COVID-19 numbers.

Over 140 students and teachers tested positive over winter break and another 250 have been quarantined.

I have a building where the number of cases, possible cases, was increasing every day. We did this at the beginning of the school year with one of our elementary schools, so I want to make sure our students and staff are safe and we won’t see the increase we saw after Thanksgiving in our schools. Superintendent Jaime Alicea

Before the break, the district was already having trouble securing enough substitute teachers to cover classes.

If the numbers decrease, Alicea said kids will be heading back to their classrooms on Jan. 19.