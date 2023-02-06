SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse (15-9, 6-7 ACC) returned to action Sunday, Feb. 5, in the JMA Wireless Dome with a 79-72 victory in the second meeting of the season against Boston College (14-12, 4-9 ACC). Senior guard Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 24 points in the contest. In the game, Fair recorded her 2,500th career point against the Eagles while Georgia Woolley (20) and Dariauna Lewis (15) both added double-digit scoring efforts. Lewis finished one rebound shy of her ninth-double double this season. Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack earned her first season sweep over an ACC opponent in the victory.



With 2:38 left in the first frame, the game was tied at 17 a piece thanks to a pair of free throws from Woolley. Syracuse closed the first quarter with an 11-0 run to lead by 7, 24-17.

In the second quarter, Syracuse extended its lead to 15 and the defense held the Eagles to 13 points to hold a 15-point advantage at the break, 45-30. The Orange came out of half time and did not look back despite a bit of pressure from Boston College late in the contest to secure the win.



“We played well in the fourth quarter… We’re just trying to get better every single day. Today I thought we took a percent of getting better.”



In the first half, Syracuse got a boost from Woolley who had 18 points. The sophomore guard started the game with seven points in the first quarter. In the second frame, Woolley made a mid-range jumper and then converted on a three-point shot off a turnover to put Syracuse up, 31-19, with 6:23 left to play and finished with 11 points in the second quarter. The Brisbane, Australia, native notched her second consecutive game with 15+ points and recorded her fourth game with 20 or more points this season.



Senior guard Dyaisha Fair surpassed 2,500 career points in a 24-point outing against Boston College. Fair recorded her 2,500th point in her second shot of a pair of free throws in the final minute of the first half. The Rochester, N.Y., native concluded the contest with 24 points, seven assists, and four rebounds against Boston College.



Syracuse takes the court again on Feb. 9, with a matchup against #11/14 North Carolina at the JMA Wireless Dome. It is the first meeting between the two programs this season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ACCNX. Thursday’s game is also Play4Kay and Breast Cancer Awareness night at the JMA Dome.