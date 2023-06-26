SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Monday that Joel Bouchard would replace Ben Groulx as head coach of the Syracuse Crunch.

It was also announced that Daniel Jacob would become the assistant coach.

“I feel extremely blessed to join such a great organization like the Tampa Bay Lightning,” Bouchard said. “The next few months and beyond will be very exciting with the Crunch. I’m looking forward to continuing the tradition of excellence both on and off the ice in Syracuse. I can’t wait to get started.” Joel Bouchard, new head coach of the Syracuse Crunch