SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Downtown Committee of Syracuse is organizing one of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the city.

It will be taking place on Saturday, April 22.

Community members can roll up their sleeves and continue the city’s beautification efforts in Downtown Syracuse to make the community we live on earth, a little cleaner.

The Earth Day Cleanup, sponsored by AmeriCU Credit Union, starts on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. on April 22. The cleanup will start at the Clinton Street Gateway at the corner of North Clinton Street and Herald Place.

The next spot is at 9:00 a.m. at the Onondaga Creekwalk where crews will meet the next round of volunteers at the Walton Street extension near West Street.

The third spot is in Armory Square starting at 9:30 a.m. where volunteers will meet outside at the MOST.

Lastly, the final spot is Downtown East at 10:30 a.m. at 217 Montgomery Street.

Downtown Committee staff will meet volunteers at all the designated locations

in Downtown Syracuse.

They will provide gloves and trash bags and each volunteer gets a stylish green t-shirt. They will also provide volunteers breakfast snacks and a voucher to redeem at a Downtown Syracuse restaurant to enjoy lunch to show our appreciation for their help.

“Earth Day is a reminder for us to be better stewards of our earth,” the Downtown Committee of Syracuse stated.