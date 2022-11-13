SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse lost to #25 Florida State 38-3, inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night.

Garrett Shrader finished the day 6-of-16 passes for 65 yards. Damien Alford led the Orange with two receptions for 23 yards.

Tucker rushed for 52 yards on 14 attempts and moved past Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Larry Csonka (1965-67), taking over fourth place on the all-time career rushing list with 2,951 career rushing yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jason Simmons led ‘Cuse with nine total tackles, six of which were solo.

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis led the visitors with 155 yards (21-for-23) and three touchdowns. The Seminoles had five different athletes score a touchdown.

Florida State punched in the first score of the evening with 10:07 left to play in the first quarter. The visitors utilized an eight-play 72-yard drive, which was capped off with a rushing touchdown up the middle by Travis Jordan. Ryan Fitzgerald’s extra point sailed through the uprights, putting the visitors ahead 7-0.

The ‘Cuse attempted to counter but was pushed back 10 yards by the Noles defense on a short three-play drive, forcing a punt from the SU 14-yard line. The Mob defense then forced the visitors to a three-and-out. Syracuse was forced to punt on the following possession after gaining just six yards with 4:40 left in the first quarter.

FSU doubled up on the Orange to make it a 14-0 ballgame with 2:26 left to play in the first frame. Jordan nailed a 15-yard ball down the left side, finding Malik McClain in the end zone. Fitzgerald’s extra point found its way between the poles to complete the scoring drive.

The Orange responded with what would become their longest drive of the contest, a 63-yard, eight-play run, which was capped off by Andre Szmyt. The kicker knocked a 30-yard field goal through the uprights just two and a half minutes into the second quarter, putting SU’s first and only points of the night on the board.

The visitors extended their lead further with 5:47 left before the break with a 25-yard reception in the end zone, putting FSU up, 21-3.

Syracuse attempted to ice a Seminole field goal attempt with just five ticks left before the break but was unsuccessful, as Fitzgerald converted on the field goal attempt, extending the Florida State lead to 21 points.

The Seminoles tacked on two additional touchdowns in the third quarter and went on to a 38-3 victory.

Syracuse will hit the road to face Wake Forest. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and will air live on the ACC Network.