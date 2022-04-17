CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

North Carolina led by as many as five goals in the third quarter, but ‘Cuse managed to come all the way back and take a one-goal lead with 1:43 remaining. However, the No. 15 Tar Heels scored twice in the final 1:01 to win 14-13 over the Orange (4-8).

Brendan Curry, Tucker Dordevic and Jackson Birtwistle all scored hat tricks to lead the Orange offensively, while Jakob Phaup won 18-of-30 at the X.

UNC netminder Collin Krieg was a difference maker making 18 saves in the Tar Heel win.

Jacob Buttermore got the Orange going early, scoring just 45 seconds into the game, but the Tar Heels ended the first quarter on a five goal run to enter the second with a 5-1 lead. Chris Gray scored two of his five goals in the period.

Dordevic (2), Curry and Owen Seebold each scored in the second quarter to pull the Orange within one at the half, but the Tar Heels scored four in a row at the start of the third to open up the largest lead of the game at 10-5 with 6:34 remaining in the period.

Dordevic scored less than a minute later, but Birtwistle and Seebold inched the Orange even closer, scoring twice in the span of nine seconds to head to the fourth down just two.

Gray’s fourth goal of the game opened the third, while Birtwistle and Nicky Solomon traded goals to keep a three goal lead with seven minutes to play in regulation, but a cross-check on the ensuing faceoff gave the Orange a two-minute non-releasable penalty. The Orange capitalized twice, with Pete Fiorini and Curry scoring. The Orange almost evened the game right there, but a big save by Krieg in transition held SU down one with inside of five minutes to play.

Birtwistle came up big again with a caused turnover on the UNC goalie near the midline and scoring off the ground ball. The goal knotted the game at 13 with 4:15 remaining.

Curry scored on the run with two ticks left to give the Orange their first lead since it was 1-0, and ‘Cuse had multiple opportunities to effectively put the game away from there. However, Lance Tillman’s goal with 1:01 left evened things up once again before Gray ended it 46 seconds later.

Syracuse will play its final two games of the season at home, first hosting No. 7 Virginia on Saturday at 4 p.m.