CARY, NC (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team fell to Boston College for a second time this season, losing in the NCAA Tournament semifinal Friday night 8-7. The Eagles advanced to the title game for the sixth straight year.

Syracuse jumped out to an early lead, scoring the first three goals of the game. Olivia Adamson scored 57 seconds into the action off a pass from Sierra Cockerille. Emma Ward followed with a pair of goals, giving her a career-high 94 points.

Jenn Medjid put Boston College on the scoreboard at the 8:44 mark of the first quarter, sparking the Eagles on a 3-0 scoring run to tie the score with 7:56 on the clock in the second quarter. Emma Tyrrell ended Syracuse’s scoring drought of more than 20 minutes off an assist from Adamson, but Boston College answered with another Medjid goal to again even the score. Boston College had a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds, but Delaney Sweitzer made a save on a free position to keep the score tied at intermission, 4-4.

The Orange opened the third quarter with back-to-back goals by Natalie Smith and Maddy Baxter to open a two-goal lead. After the Eagles cut the advantage to one, Megan Carney scored an unassisted goal to send Syracuse to the fourth quarter with a 7-5 lead.

Boston College (19-3) rallied and scored three unanswered goals in the fourth quarter and held on for an 8-7 victory.

OF NOTE

Sweitzer tied her career high with six ground balls and caused a career-best four turnovers. She finishes the season with 185 saves, which rank fourth on Syracuse’s single-season record list.

Adamson led the Orange offense with three points (1g, 2a) and posted eight draw controls.