(SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse women’s basketball finished its two-game road swing with a hard-fought loss against Atlantic Coast Conference rival No. 13/14 Duke, 62-50, Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Senior guard, Alaina Rice led the Syracuse (13-7, 4-5 ACC) offense with 15 points. Dyaisha Fair, backed up Rice with 12 points and 2 rebounds. The Orange and Blue Devils were separated by five points after the first half.

With 6:01 left in the third frame, Duke (17-2, 7-1) extended its lead to 13 points, its largest of the day, off a Taya Corosdale jumper. Fair answered with a jumper of her own, sparking an 11-4 Orange run, cutting the deficit to six points to close out the third quarter.

As the fourth quarter began, the Orange continued to keep it close and cut the Blue Devil lead to two points, 43-41, with nine minutes left in regulation. Despite the ‘Cuse rally, the Blue Devils would not relinquish their lead to close out the contest.

“We are going to get better. We lost to a really good team. At the end of the day we aren’t there yet but we are coming”

No. 13/14 Duke secured its victory over the Orange through the play of its backcourt duo of Celeste Taylor and Shayann Day-Wilson. Taylor, a senior guard, recorded 15 points and 6 rebounds.Wilson, a Toronto, Canada native, led all scorers with 16 points.

Fair recorded her 20th straight game with double-digit points.

Rice led the Orange in scoring for the second time this season and the third time in her career.

Syracuse had two players with double-digit points (Rice-15 and Fair-12)

The Orange return to the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday, Jan. 26 for another ACC showdown with the Virginia Cavaliers on ACC Network Extra at 7 p.m. Thursday’s game will also be Military Appreciation Night.