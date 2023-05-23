SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A quick reaction by Syracuse Firefighters helped put out a fire at a vacant home in Syracuse in 10 minutes.

Around 7:31 p.m. on Monday, May 22, the Onondaga County 911 reported a fire at 216 Shonnard Street. From there, firefighters from Station 6 went to the scene.

They found smoke and fire coming from the windows on the side of the two-and-a-half story building.

According to the Syracuse Fire Department, the building appeared to be vacant but callers told 911 that they saw people running from the building.

When fire crews went inside to look for anyone trapped, they didn’t find any humans but a cat that they rescued from the smoke and flames.

The house gained fire, smoke and water damage to the first floor.

Syracuse Fire Investigators determined the fire began in a bedroom on the first floor, but the cause is still under investigation.

No injuries of people or fire crews have been reported.

A total of 35 firefighters responded to this fire, including command and support staff. Syracuse Police, National Grid, and American Medical Response also responded to the scene.