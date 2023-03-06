SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the city’s southside Sunday. Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters were alerted to a report of a fire at 126 Jamesville Avenue. When they arrived they found light smoke coming from a second-floor window of a two-story apartment building.

Firefighters stretched hoses into the building and began to investigate the source of the smoke. The kitchen of a second-floor apartment was found to be on fire, and firefighters went to work.

Using hose streams to fight the flames, firefighters were able to contain the damage to the apartment on fire.

A hole was cut in the roof to ventilate the fire and to make sure it wasn’t spreading.

Crews were able to contain the fire after about 30 minutes. They remained on the scene for approximately two hours, ensuring that the fire in the apartment, and the rest of the building, were clear of toxic smoke and fumes.

People living in unaffected apartments were allowed back to their homes once firefighters confirmed it was safe. A total of 38 firefighters responded, including command and support staff.

Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to six people after the fire.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to five adults and a four-year-old child.

Volunteers also offered emotional support, comfort kits containing personal care items, and stuffed animals for the children.

In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.