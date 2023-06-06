SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters had an unusually busy shift Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to four separate fires over the span of 12 hours, making it an exhausting, strenuous night for firefighters.

At one of the fire scenes Tuesday morning, Syracuse Fire Captain Matt Craner joined NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith live on The Morning News to talk about the response.

FIRST FIRE: VACANT HOME ON EAST DIVISON STREET

On Monday, June 5, at 7:10 p.m., Syracuse firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of East Division Street, on the city’s north side.

There was a large amount of fire in the back of the one-and-a-half-story home. Smoke could be seen from as far away as South Salina Street, according to the Syracuse Fire Department.

Firefighters first tried to fight the flames from inside the home but were not successful because of the powerful flames. Boarded-up doors and windows also created a challenge for fire crews.

More than 50 firefighters responded to this fire. It was put out in about 90 minutes, according to the department.

The vacant home is heavily damaged and a large portion of the roof collapsed. The fire almost extended to a neighboring structure, but crews were able to contain the flames.

No neighbors or firefighters were injured. Syracuse Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause.

SECOND FIRE: HOUSE FIRE ON LEMOYNE AVENUE

On Monday, June 5, just before 9:00 p.m., Syracuse firefighters responded to a home on the corner of Lemoyne Avenue and Second North Street, on the city’s north side.

When crews arrived, they found neighbors pointing to the home along the 700 block of Lemoyne Avenue. Fire could be seen shooting out of two windows on the second floor.

Firefighters fought their way through thick bushes that surrounded the house and dragged hoses inside to the second floor to put out the flames.

Syracuse firefighter putting out smoke at a house fire on Lemoyne Avenue Monday night.

The one person inside the home was able to make it out safely before firefighters got there. The person was evaluated by an ambulance on the scene for smoke inhalation.

More than 50 firefighters from eight different city fire stations responded, including command and support staff. No firefighters were injured.

This fire was put out in about 30 minutes. The home sustained fire, smoke, and water damage.

Syracuse Fire Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

THIRD FIRE: PUTNAM STREET TUESDAY MORNING

On Tuesday, June 6 around 5:00 a.m., Syracuse firefighters were called to a house fire near the city’s west side.

The fire broke out at a home in the 300 block of Putnam Street, off South Geddes Street.

At this time, NewsChannel 9 has been told by the Syracuse Fire Department there were no reported injuries.

FOURTH FIRE: NORTH LOWELL AVENUE HOUSE FIRE

Not even 20 minutes after the Putnam Street fire, crews responded to a home along the 600 block of North Lowell Avenue for another fire.

Syracuse Fire Captain Matt Craner told NewsChannel 9 this fire broke out just after 5:15 a.m.

BREAKING: We’re on the scene of a house fire along the 600 block North Lowell Avenue.



Lots of crews here. No injuries reported, but I’m told this is the FOURTH fire @syracuseFD has responded to in the last 14 hours.



Tune in to @NewsChannel9 at 6:30. I’ll have the latest ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2cHbs6qHbx — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) June 6, 2023

Two people were inside the home at the time but both were able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

Captain Craner said two of the homeowners’ cats were found but some, unfortunately, are still missing.

Around 40 Syracuse firefighters responded to this fire. The cause is still under investigation.

