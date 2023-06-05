Syracuse Firefighters remind importance of using outdoor fire pits safely after fire spread to house

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department is setting a reminder to all after a fire from an outdoor fire pit caused a house fire at 1:00 a.m. on Monday.

Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the Onondaga County 911 Center to a reported fire at 263 Fellows Avenue, in Syracuse’s Westcott Neighborhood.

Firefighters from Station 10, on East Genesee Street, were first to find a two-and-a-half-story home with flames showing from the side and the rear of the house.

As firefighters got to work to extinguish the fire, they noticed a large amount of fire was coming from the back and side of the house.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department

A total of 44 fire personnel from seven different Syracuse Fire stations responded to the fire — including command and support staff — and teams of firefighters then worked to extinguish the fire while other teams entered the home to cut off the fire’s extension and check the structure for trapped occupants.

No injuries were reported. After the fire was put out, it was determined that the fire started after a fire in an outdoor fire pit spread to the house’s exterior.

After this fire, SFD is reminding others of the importance of following established safety guidelines when utilizing approved outdoor fire devices such as grills and fire pits.

“Hot, dry weather can compound these safety concerns, adding more potential fuel for fire spread,” the Syracuse Fire Department stated.

The fire took over an hour to completely put out and the house sustained fire damage to the exterior as well as fire, smoke, and water damage to the interior.

One person was displaced as a result of the damage. Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, National Grid, and The American Red Cross also responded to the scene.

Recreational fires and open burning guidelines from the Syracuse Fire Department can be read below.