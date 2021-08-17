Syracuse football begins second week of preseason camp

News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse football team held their tenth practice of preseason camp Tuesday Morning.

Dino Babers gave an update on the quarterback position and said he’s seen “a little bit of separation” but declined to say who.

Babers also mentioned that starting offensive lineman Dakota Davis will be ready to go for the first game. Davis has been sidelined and in a walking boot on his right foot.  Tight End Luke Benson will also be back soon.

Syracuse opens the season on September 4th on the road at Ohio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories